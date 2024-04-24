Lesa Sroufe & Co Grows Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Bunge Global makes up approximately 3.3% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 100,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,566 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 22,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

Shares of BG opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

