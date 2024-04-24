New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $55.92 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,472 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Johnson Controls International worth $55,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE JCI opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

