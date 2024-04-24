The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALL opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.42. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $176.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

