Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at B. Riley from $176.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.46.

Shares of FI opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.23. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

