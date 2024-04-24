iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.96

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 3122185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.