Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after buying an additional 1,933,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,162,000 after buying an additional 385,801 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,947,000 after buying an additional 661,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

