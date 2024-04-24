Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL stock opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $95.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.23.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

