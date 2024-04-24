203,828 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Acquired by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

