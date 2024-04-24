Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

In related news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

