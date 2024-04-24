ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.80 and last traded at $36.93. Approximately 5,205,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,891,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 82.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

