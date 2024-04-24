First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $12.18.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
