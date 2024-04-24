Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 395 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,847,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,232,000 after buying an additional 63,793 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,715,000 after buying an additional 82,644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $180.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.15 and a 200 day moving average of $171.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

