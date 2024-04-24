Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 779,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,062 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Marathon Petroleum worth $115,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $199.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

