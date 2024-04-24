The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 755,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $107,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $145.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

