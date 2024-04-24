Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,566,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,557 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $169,199,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $246.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

