Telemus Capital LLC Invests $200,000 in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KCE. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $807,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

KCE opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

