Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Up 0.5%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.89 and last traded at $47.87. Approximately 87,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 352,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 88,802 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.