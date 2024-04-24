Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 151.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,496,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,469,344 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after buying an additional 2,190,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,630,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,115,000 after buying an additional 2,085,031 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

