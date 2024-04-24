Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 0.2%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.83 and last traded at $170.17. Approximately 1,278,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,592,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.71.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.97, a PEG ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

