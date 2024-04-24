Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,917 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

