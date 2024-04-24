Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.30

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.30 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.92 ($0.11), with a volume of 76675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.78 ($0.11).

Gem Diamonds Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £11.59 million, a PE ratio of -826.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.