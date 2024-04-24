Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.30

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.30 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.92 ($0.11), with a volume of 76675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.78 ($0.11).
Gem Diamonds Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £11.59 million, a PE ratio of -826.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile
Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.
