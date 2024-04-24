Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,517,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 3,039,797 shares.The stock last traded at $4.89 and had previously closed at $4.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAN

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 35,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.