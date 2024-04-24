iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

