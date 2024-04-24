Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2084 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $27.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

