Koninklijke Vopak (VOPKY) to Issue Dividend of $1.33 on May 17th

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 1.3347 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Vopak’s previous dividend of $1.16.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Up 0.0 %

VOPKY stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. Koninklijke Vopak has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $379.89 million during the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

