Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 384.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $3,762,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 5.5 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

