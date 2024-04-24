Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Announces Dividend of $0.96

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.965 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $25.56.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sampo Oyj will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

