Tri City Bankshares Co. (TRCY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 9th

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Tri City Bankshares stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. Tri City Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

