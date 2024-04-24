Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 6.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 552,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 739,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) by 1,064.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Mullen Automotive worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

