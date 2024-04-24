FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

