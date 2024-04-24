American Airlines Group (AAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect American Airlines Group to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.35)-($0.15) EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.25-$3.25 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

