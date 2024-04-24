Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 37.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,830,000 after buying an additional 179,004 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.3% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 498,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,279,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 377,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,058,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $237.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.21. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

