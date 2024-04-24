StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVLY opened at $22.27 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

