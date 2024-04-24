Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) vs. Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Clikia has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clikia and Vimeo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Vimeo $417.21 million 1.41 $22.03 million $0.13 27.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

85.0% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vimeo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clikia and Vimeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Vimeo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vimeo has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Clikia.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Vimeo 5.28% 6.07% 3.64%

Summary

Vimeo beats Clikia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

