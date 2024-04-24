Financial Survey: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) vs. Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -14.29% 6.97% 3.18% Thunder Mountain Gold N/A -279.78% -63.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $243.43 million 0.11 -$32.35 million ($0.18) -0.71 Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 8.55 -$820,000.00 ($0.01) -4.22

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Thunder Mountain Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Thunder Mountain Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Thunder Mountain Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and Thunder Mountain Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 520 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

