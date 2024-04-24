TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Equities researchers at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

