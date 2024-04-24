Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $262.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.23 million. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile



Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

