StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
AAU stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
