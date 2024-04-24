Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $1.95-$2.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $8.70-$9.30 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.72. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $168.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

