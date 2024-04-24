Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.97.

Shares of ELD opened at C$19.72 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.38 and a 52-week high of C$22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.58. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total transaction of C$95,498.01. In other Eldorado Gold news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total transaction of C$95,498.01. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

