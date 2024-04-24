Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.63.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $113.17 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $106.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

