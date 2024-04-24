Atlassian (TEAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Atlassian has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $199.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.81. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.25.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $2,038,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,648,144.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $2,038,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,648,144.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,690 shares of company stock valued at $61,962,072. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

