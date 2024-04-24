StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IHT opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $971.16 per share, with a total value of $640,965.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,949,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,743,553.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,231.64 per share, with a total value of $1,081,379.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,948,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,326,610,065.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company's stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

