Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $976.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $907.32 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $951.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $893.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,991 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

