Analysts Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target at $14.25

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLRC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SLRC

SLR Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $840.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.11. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $603,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,642,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,923,229.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 22,636 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,888,496.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 40,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $603,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,642,124 shares in the company, valued at $54,923,229.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 109,336 shares of company stock worth $1,680,539. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $143,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 15.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.