Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Li Auto

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Li Auto Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Li Auto by 100.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,089 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,896,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,555,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,312,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Li Auto by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 604,773 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.