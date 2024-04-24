National Bank Financial Comments on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,952,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,162,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 283,809 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 337,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 294,631 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

