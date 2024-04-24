United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of UBFO stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 15.14%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
