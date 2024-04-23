Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 24,984 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,475,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.97 and its 200 day moving average is $168.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $127.47 and a twelve month high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

