Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $508.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,221,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $513.49 and its 200-day moving average is $479.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

